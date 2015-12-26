Aleksandar Čugurović

#009 #dailyui Music Player

This is my #009 daily ui solution for music player. I've used my brother unofficial cover design for Mad World by Gary Jules and Michael Andrew. Drop me some comments if you like it.

Posted on Dec 26, 2015
