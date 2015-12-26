Dan Solomon

12/26/15 Daily Doodle - Portal

12/26/15 Daily Doodle - Portal surreal landscape portal render 3d octane
Experimenting with landscapes and displacement maps, had a bit of a happy accident and cut a sharp hole straight through the ground. I placed a light emitter with a sky texture in the hole and boom - instant portal.

Posted on Dec 26, 2015
