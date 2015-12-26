RD UX/UI
3rd Week (Saturday) - Select Date

RD UX/UI for RonDesignLab
3rd Week (Saturday) - Select Date day month year design select choose date ux ui app mobile rondesign
Hi, There

Continuing 12 Weeks Marathon (including weekends) to improve my sketch mobile skills.

--------------

You can read about "how it was" on Medium. Also you can see top shots on Behance

Posted on Dec 26, 2015
    • Like