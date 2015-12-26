1 Dribbble Invite

Hi guys,

I'm happy to give 1 dribble invite away. If you're interested or you know someone who could be the perfect person for this community, send me a selection of your best work at timo.wgnr@gmail.com.

Winners will be announced 6th January 2016.

Good Luck.

––––––––––––––

UPDATE:

I received more than 50 submissions so far and so i decided to reduce the challenge till tomorrow, december 29th, 2PM CET.

Thanks for the fantastic work you've sent till now.

––––––––––––––

UPDATE:

Congrats to @peachkkt (https://dribbble.com/peachkkt) and thanks to the rest for these great submissions.