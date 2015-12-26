shasvat jain

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

I created this shot to give tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, sir Kamal was the 11th President of India and a aerospace engineer. He is also known as the Missile Man of India. Because of his contribution to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Posted on Dec 26, 2015
