Robert Keus

Sheep - best deals at your local stores

Robert Keus
Robert Keus
  • Save
Sheep - best deals at your local stores scanner barcode ean webshop ecommerce
Download color palette

Small side project I'm working on. People who are shopping in local stores can scan the EAN code (barcode) of a product, Sheep will give the user the nearest alternative local stores with the best deal. And of course also the best online deals :).

Hope you like it, feedback is welcome!

ps. do you really like the idea? I'm looking for an iOS developer to join me.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Robert Keus
Robert Keus
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Robert Keus

View profile
    • Like