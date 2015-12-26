Sheep - best deals at your local stores

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Small side project I'm working on. People who are shopping in local stores can scan the EAN code (barcode) of a product, Sheep will give the user the nearest alternative local stores with the best deal. And of course also the best online deals :).
Hope you like it, feedback is welcome!
ps. do you really like the idea? I'm looking for an iOS developer to join me.