Kinness

Day 003 - Movie card

Kinness
Kinness
  • Save
Day 003 - Movie card film shop movie minimal daily100 card design
Download color palette

Just design a movie card for web or pad.
Hope you like it.

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 085 - Cinema Application
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Kinness
Kinness

More by Kinness

View profile
    • Like