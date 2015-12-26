Alice Yan

Coffee Gear - part I

Alice Yan
Alice Yan
  • Save
Coffee Gear - part I coffee coffee grinder porlex hario
Download color palette

A few of the different coffee grinders I've owned over the years. Part of an ongoing series.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Alice Yan
Alice Yan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alice Yan

View profile
    • Like