Hussein Chalayan Identity. Business cards

Hussein Chalayan is an avant-garde fashion designer.
This work is inspired by his collection of 2007, where dresses has changed its form. The logo idea is based on this idea of transformation.
I designed the logo, which has a number of possible modifications, to express this idea.
These are variations of business cards.
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
