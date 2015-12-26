Sahar Brodbeker

100 Days of UI - Day 009 (Recipe Card)

Sahar Brodbeker
Sahar Brodbeker
  • Save
100 Days of UI - Day 009 (Recipe Card) recipe food card interface ui simple minimal
Download color palette

Day 9 - Recipe Card.

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 009 - Recipe Card
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Sahar Brodbeker
Sahar Brodbeker

More by Sahar Brodbeker

View profile
    • Like