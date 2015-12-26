🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I wish you all for this 2016 upcoming year to be very creative, full of joy and challenges that will let you spread your designer wings wide open!
Happy New Year! (Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku!)