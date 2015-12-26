MadeByStudioJQ

Robert Lewandowski

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Robert Lewandowski type layout concept red editorial poster football
Download color palette

Signed off layout for latest concept project covering The 10 best footballers in the world in 2015.

Follow Studio–JQ
Behance | Twitter | Pinterest | Facebook | Instagram
All Works Copyright © 2015 Studio–JQ.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like