Mohamed Chahin

Low poly port

Mohamed Chahin
Mohamed Chahin
  • Save
Low poly port lowpoly city colorful harbor port model 3d 3d modeling blender isometric low poly
Download color palette

It is not the going out of port, but the coming in, that determines the success of a voyage.
Henry Ward Beecher

Work in progress for a college project.
all feedback is appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Mohamed Chahin
Mohamed Chahin

More by Mohamed Chahin

View profile
    • Like