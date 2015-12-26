Husam Elfaki

Shot 079 - Collapsible Sidebar

ui photography shopping
Today's upload is a collapsible sidebar menu for Thread, a company that curates clothes based on what you own and like. I wanted to match the style a little bit but keep it simple and imply a sense of hierarchy using iconography.

Really like the layout and presentation of this one, or at least moreso than my previous shots anyway.

@2x. Thoughts welcome.

Posted on Dec 26, 2015
