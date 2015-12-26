Pablo Lozano

Running Tong Dawei

Pablo Lozano
Pablo Lozano
  • Save
Running Tong Dawei animation loop shanghai nike running
Download color palette

Run cycle made for one of Nike´s campaign films for the Shanghai Marathon.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Pablo Lozano
Pablo Lozano

More by Pablo Lozano

View profile
    • Like