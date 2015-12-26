Studio Sundog

Baby on Fire

Baby on Fire game walk cycle walk sketch frame by frame 2d animation demon fire
FIRE DEMON on the way !

Test animation for game project.

See more our work: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESWcPuBpe6FcPsUTqSP8wg
https://www.facebook.com/sundogpage/?fref=ts

Thanks for watching.

Posted on Dec 26, 2015
