Hafizh Sallm

Slurp Logo

Hafizh Sallm
Hafizh Sallm
  • Save
Slurp Logo app logo vector
Download color palette

Logo design from 1.5 years ago

http://getslurp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Hafizh Sallm
Hafizh Sallm

More by Hafizh Sallm

View profile
    • Like