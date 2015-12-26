Lucas Doyle

Ripcurl

wave kinematics inverse kinematics
Another 2d high DOF articulated systems experiment. This time I made a wave-like pattern by creating a bunch of systems at different lengths and having them solve IK for a target that moves in a circle. This is a lot of computation for just HTML + JS, but still pretty decent framerate! Code / live demo here: http://jsfiddle.net/stonelinks/ztoc6g91/

Posted on Dec 26, 2015
