Mouse IK

Mouse IK mouse following kinematics inverse kinematics
Experimenting with 2d high DOF articulated systems. When the mouse moves, an inverse kinematics solver is called on each articulated system (the lines). This is a lot of computation for just HTML + JS, but still pretty decent framerate! Code / live demo here: http://jsfiddle.net/stonelinks/5w06rL0s/

Posted on Dec 26, 2015
