Phillip Barlow

Pure Fix Metal Logo

Phillip Barlow
Phillip Barlow
  • Save
Pure Fix Metal Logo fixed gear fixies bicycles bikes tshirt slayer metal pure fix
Download color palette

Logo design for a Pure Fix Cycles metal-themed t-shirt design.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Phillip Barlow
Phillip Barlow

More by Phillip Barlow

View profile
    • Like