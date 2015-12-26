Yogie Ismanda

Weather App Concept

Yogie Ismanda
Yogie Ismanda
Hire Me
  • Save
Weather App Concept weather ux interface interaction concept app ui mobile ios illustration
Download color palette

Another display screen from my weather app concept.
Hope you like it guys :)

Weather apps yogie
Rebound of
Weather App
By Yogie Ismanda
View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Yogie Ismanda
Yogie Ismanda
Looking for new projects 👀
Hire Me

More by Yogie Ismanda

View profile
    • Like