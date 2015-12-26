The Christ is Born

Had fun illustrating pattern after reading bible :D

"they went on their way, and the star they had seen when it rose went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

-Matthew 2:9-11-