Peter Park

The Christ is Born

Peter Park
Peter Park
  • Save
The Christ is Born cradle bible matthew christmas christ jesus art line illustration pattern
Download color palette

Had fun illustrating pattern after reading bible :D

"they went on their way, and the star they had seen when it rose went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they were overjoyed. On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

-Matthew 2:9-11-

View all tags
Posted on Dec 26, 2015
Peter Park
Peter Park

More by Peter Park

View profile
    • Like