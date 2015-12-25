Borrys Hasian

Anti-Flat Switch

Anti-Flat Switch non-flat skeuominimalism switch button
Planning to go with 'Skeuominimalism' for viki.com. Brushing up my skill to come up with call-to-action elements that, borrowing Steve Job's term, people want to lick.

*"We made the buttons on the screen look so good you'll want to lick them." -Steve Jobs on Mac OS X's Aqua user interface, as quoted in Fortune magazine (24 January 2000)

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
