______Lingjun______

Hello Dribbble!

______Lingjun______
______Lingjun______
  • Save
Hello Dribbble! thank you christmas debut
Download color palette

Thanks Diogo Dantas for the invite!

Onboarding Dribbble gives me quite a motivation to work harder. Will upload some more work soon.

Merry Xmas AND Happy New Year!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
______Lingjun______
______Lingjun______

More by ______Lingjun______

View profile
    • Like