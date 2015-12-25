Eli

Helmet Series: Darth Vader

Helmet Series: Darth Vader episode 7 force awakens illustration galaxy vector helmet star wars starwars darth vader dark side sith vader
"Show me, grandfather, and I will finish what you started." - Kylo Ren

(Kylo Ren mask soon-ish!)

Rebound of
Helmet Series: Stormtrooper
By Eli
