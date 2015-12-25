42 Spices - Logo

During first 6 months of 2015, I was working on a food tech product called '42 Spices'. It was aimed to provide DIY Meal Kits for various cuisines from Indian to Oriental to European.

The name '42 Spices' is inspired from the book - The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy where 42 is the ultimate answer to life. Hence '42 Spices' is the ultimate answer to your cooking dreams.

Try it - http://42spices.com