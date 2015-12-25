Nihar Sawant

42 Spices - Logo

Nihar Sawant
Nihar Sawant
  • Save
42 Spices - Logo 42spices josefine logotype branding identity logo
Download color palette

During first 6 months of 2015, I was working on a food tech product called '42 Spices'. It was aimed to provide DIY Meal Kits for various cuisines from Indian to Oriental to European.

The name '42 Spices' is inspired from the book - The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy where 42 is the ultimate answer to life. Hence '42 Spices' is the ultimate answer to your cooking dreams.

Try it - http://42spices.com

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Nihar Sawant
Nihar Sawant

More by Nihar Sawant

View profile
    • Like