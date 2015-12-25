Khaled Mohamed Fouad

Material design

Material design 2016 animation motion ui android design material
" In addition to ink-like surface reactions, material can lift up when touched, indicating an active state. On touch, the user can generate new or transform existing material, or directly manipulate sheets of material by dragging or flinging them. Material can be resized linearly or radially "

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
