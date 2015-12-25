The Visitor Edmund Hillary

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. —Marcel Proust Maps Map-reader—unfolding expanses of unexplored territory and holding forth the promise of limitless possibility. The visitor who attempts the venture into the myriad realms depicted in Tom Tor’s captivating collection, however, will travel beyond city walls and national boundaries and into historical ideologies, the evolution of cultural consciousness, and the global degeneration of social utopian visions.