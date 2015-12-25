Tom Tor

The Visitor Edmund Hillary

The Visitor Edmund Hillary tomtor map edmund hillary landscapes the visitor exhibition voyage miles davis jazz musician topographical mathematics diagrams
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes. —Marcel Proust Maps Map-reader—unfolding expanses of unexplored territory and holding forth the promise of limitless possibility. The visitor who attempts the venture into the myriad realms depicted in Tom Tor’s captivating collection, however, will travel beyond city walls and national boundaries and into historical ideologies, the evolution of cultural consciousness, and the global degeneration of social utopian visions.

