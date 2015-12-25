Gary Wilkerson

Merry Christmas!

Gary Wilkerson
Gary Wilkerson
  • Save
Merry Christmas! holiday santa christmas interface ios material badge vector flat icon reindeer
Download color palette

Just a quick shot to say merry Christmas fellow Dribbblers :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Gary Wilkerson
Gary Wilkerson

More by Gary Wilkerson

View profile
    • Like