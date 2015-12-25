Sonia

Logo for FOPiK

Sonia
Sonia
  • Save
Logo for FOPiK vector psyhological identity knot sunflower logo
Download color palette

The logo is intended to bring to mind the psyhological foundation’s name “Słonecznik” (sunflower). As the organization helps to solve psychological problems I used a knot as a symbol of some (life) difficulties.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Sonia
Sonia

More by Sonia

View profile
    • Like