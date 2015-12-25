🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Merry Christmas, everyone! I don't celebrate Christmas personally at all, but I am super pro-spreading love & cheer & appreciation & warm wishes to anyone who will have it, and eating/drinking all of the holiday food. This holiday season held a really intense tragedy for my family & I, but whereas I was planning to lay low & not go back east at all, I ended up not only going back but seeing so many of the people that build me up, love & support me unconditionally. Upon returning to LA, I've been in (unusually?) high spirits. It's hard to explain the level of gratitude I have for my life & every one & every thing in it. And this isn't some bullshit social media holiday prattle. This is wholehearted, constant, self aware gratitude & genuine peaceful knowledge that things are exactly as they should be. Thank you to every one of you who are with me on this wild ride. I hope you find love, peace, gratitude & joy within yourselves & your lives now & moving forward into 2016. Here's to you.