Day 039 - Compose Email

Day 039 - Compose Email user interface email day39 day039 compose client ui dailyui
I'm following tasks set by Paul Flavius Nechita
His dribbble: https://dribbble.com/NpaulFlavius
His website: http://www.100daysui.com/

Day 039 task: Compose Email

Attachment icon source: https://dribbble.com/shots/2144559-Free-Email-Icons-AI

Ffc30533e88c15711bde75b27dc4c57b
Rebound of
Day 038 - Email Client
By Jovana Andjelkovic
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Building digital products
