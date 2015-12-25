Stewart Lucking

Logo for new french startup— ekiHO who will be designing and building 'les maisons passive', High quality, sustainable and energy efficient modern dwellings.

The logo reveals many things: construction blueprints, 2 building profiles, a staircase, some windows, a 3 storey building, a 2 storey building, a solar panel, a leaf, and the initials EH, and last but not least, a sense of 'zen' -ness!

Company will have sub brands such as: ekiZEN, ekiNOMIC etc

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
