Goran Levacic

Tom llmensee

Goran Levacic
Goran Levacic
Hire Me
  • Save
Tom llmensee tom illmensee illustration portrait
Download color palette

The guy I met at UX/UI conference Amuse in Budapest this october.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Goran Levacic
Goran Levacic
Dots, pixels, strokes and colors
Hire Me

More by Goran Levacic

View profile
    • Like