Lil McG

Crying Phone

Lil McG
Lil McG
  • Save
Crying Phone blue crying keyframe phone
Download color palette

A little animation I created for a 404 page. Ended up using a static version on the finished product, so I thought I may as well pop this up here!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Lil McG
Lil McG

More by Lil McG

View profile
    • Like