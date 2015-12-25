Radu Mazilu

First shot

Radu Mazilu
Radu Mazilu
  • Save
First shot form signup signin shot animation login gif ui first
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

This is my first shot.
Really happy to be part of this awesome community.
Thank you for the invite, Ruben Oliveira!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Radu Mazilu
Radu Mazilu

More by Radu Mazilu

View profile
    • Like