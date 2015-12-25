Khaled Mohamed Fouad

dribbble like button redesign

Khaled Mohamed Fouad
Khaled Mohamed Fouad
  • Save
dribbble like button redesign redesign 2016 like animation motion
Download color palette

dribbble like button redesign, fast & slow.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Khaled Mohamed Fouad
Khaled Mohamed Fouad

More by Khaled Mohamed Fouad

View profile
    • Like