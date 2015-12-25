Tuan Huynh

Team Bahari Malone t-shirt design

Team Bahari Malone t-shirt design typography
T-shirt design for a 15 year old gunshot victim who was left paralyzed from the neck. https://www.youcaring.com/bahari-malone-442059

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
