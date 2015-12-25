Dan Solomon

12/25/15 Daily Doodle - Cog

Dan Solomon
Dan Solomon
  • Save
12/25/15 Daily Doodle - Cog lighting softbox render 3d bike cog octane
Download color palette

Tried my hand at creating a simple lighting setup in octane. Some breakdown images can be seen here:
http://dansolomon.onfabrik.com/portfolio/12/25/15-daily-doodle-cog

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Dan Solomon
Dan Solomon

More by Dan Solomon

View profile
    • Like