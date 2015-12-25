08 Iconic Buildings of Belgrade, BIGZ

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The BIGZ building is one of the most famous architectural landmarks and works of Yugoslavian modern architecture, and in recent times, it presents a significant cultural, artistic and social spot. It was designed by Dragiša Brašovan, and it was constructed between 1934. and 1941. as the headquarters of the National Printing Institution of Yugoslavia.
