Anagh Sharma

Nimbus App Icon

Anagh Sharma
Anagh Sharma
  • Save
Nimbus App Icon real project songs play music app mobile music app windows icon mobile app
Download color palette

Icon that I designed for Nimbus Music app. It is a music app based on SoundCloud.

Feedback is appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Anagh Sharma
Anagh Sharma

More by Anagh Sharma

View profile
    • Like