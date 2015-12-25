WIP - Edit profile

Ivan Jovanić

I've been working on something really cool for the past two months and I want to share a small preview of this project.

I'm one of the co-founders of a new Serbian startup, and we're going to launch in January 2016. I'll keep you updated!

This is the EDIT PROFILE PAGE, in Serbian language. That thing below the header is the Verification notification :)

