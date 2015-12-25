Tamas Kojo

Merry Christmas

Tamas Kojo
Tamas Kojo
  • Save
Merry Christmas happy sad house christmas dance flat snow tree animation xmas merry christmas
Download color palette

Full animation: https://vimeo.com/149946510

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Tamas Kojo
Tamas Kojo

More by Tamas Kojo

View profile
    • Like