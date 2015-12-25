Matt

Yippie Ki Yay!

Yippie Ki Yay! christmas vector illustration portrait movie john mcclane die hard yippie ki yay bruce willis
Getting in the spirit of holidays, and wanted to make a tribute to my favorite Christmas character John McClane. Now I know what a TV dinner feels like.

