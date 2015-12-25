Tim Bauer

Virgin and Christ child

Virgin and Christ child church christmas advent street art mural icon iconography
Detail shot of the Virgin and Christ child icon. More info about the imagery and project here:
http://voxveniae.com/advent-art-installation/

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
