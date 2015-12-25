Eyal Carmi

Unicorn2

Unicorn2 design mark vector flat line illustration identity app branding unicorn icon logo
Unused logo for an app that capture 360 degrees videos with your smartphone.

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
