Maja Savic

12Rockets logo

Maja Savic
Maja Savic
  • Save
12Rockets logo sky universe space 12rockets rocket logo
Download color palette

Here's a logo I did for 12Rockets

You like?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Maja Savic
Maja Savic

More by Maja Savic

View profile
    • Like