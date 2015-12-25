Billiter Studio

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas! greeting cards holiday blackletter
Modern yet rooted in tradition, I developed this greeting card design from a typeface that I am developing inspired by Old English and Blackletter designs, and infused flourish elements inspired by Cincinnati's architecture. Planning to create these as letterpress cards next year!

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
