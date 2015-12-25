Michael Wong

Mask-Egyptian portrait II

Mask-Egyptian portrait II hat face icon eyes illustration mask line
The Egyptian portraitII in Vatican Museum.

Hope you like it~And you can also check my other work.

Rebound of
Mask-Egyptian Portrait
By Michael Wong
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
