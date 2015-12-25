Cvijovic Zarko

07 Iconic Buildings of Belgrade, Palace Albanija

07 Iconic Buildings of Belgrade, Palace Albanija illustration vector downotown tower city clouds skyscraper serbia belgrade icon line building
Palace Albanija is a high-rise building in Belgrade, Serbia. Opened in 1940, it holds the distinction of being the first skyscraper built in Southeast Europe.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/32412417/Iconic-Buildings-of-Belgrade

